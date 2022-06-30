Earning their third consecutive series win, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros) beat the Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners) four games to two as they head into a six-game series on the road this week against the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies).
They have won 11 of their last 15 games. Manager Mickey Storey credits the maturing of his squad and the timeliness of good hitting and pitching coming together to account for the change in fortune.
“I think the biggest thing is, during that stretch, we were getting good pitching with good hitting, and in the earlier part of the year, we weren’t mixing those days together,” he said. “And definitely we’re mixing multiple games together. We were kind of getting good pitching one day, no offense, and then some offense and no pitching. So kind of the blend of both has got us playing some pretty good ball lately.”
When the Space Cowboys entered their six-game series against Tacoma they had not had a walk-off home run all season. A walk-off homer on June 21 by David Hensley, followed by Alex De Goti’s on June 26, ended that streak.
“Hensley’s been swinging the bat well all year, and … De Goti started getting it going,” Storey said.
Scott Manea, who has played sparingly this year, came into Saturday’s game hitting .417 against the Rainiers through 11 games this season. He kept it up in a 9-8 win Saturday, going 3-for-3 with a double, walk and two RBIs.
Defensively, Storey singled out Lewis Brinson, Corey Julks, Taylor Jones, and De Goti for their versatility at being able to play well at multiple positions.
“We have a lot of guys who can move around the diamond and not miss a beat you know, we got Taylor Jones back who plays that role, first base, third base, left field, obviously big bat there,” he said.
Pitching
Storey said he is seeing more consistency on the mound with his pitching staff. He had the benefit of Houston Astros right-hander Jake Odorizzi, who tossed three innings in a rehab assignment on Friday, leading the team to an 8-4 win. He struck out four batters an only allowed two runs on two hits.
“He would probably would have liked to go another inning, you know, but he’s on a 60-pitch pitch count,” Storey said, adding that Odorizzi would likely conclude his rehab with a game in Double-A Corpus Christi.
Odorizzi was followed by Hunter Brown, who struck out five batters through five scoreless innings. Brown leads the Pacific Coast League with 85 strikeouts and is second with a 2.66 ERA. He did not allow a walk and surrendered just three hits through his five innings.
“I mean, it’d be hard to talk about pitching without talking about Hunter Brown … a pretty big prospect in baseball, kind of knocking on the door to the big leagues, with every outing and kind of just challenging himself to raise the bar outing after outing,” Storey said. “His stuff’s pretty dominant. … Whether it’s in the front end of the game or coming in as a piggyback of a tandem, he’s thrown the ball really well.”
Ups and downs
There was a lot of player movement last week between the Astros and the Space Cowboys. J.J. Matijevic went up and Jose Siri came down as a result of Jake Meyers completing his rehab assignment with Sugar Land. Pitcher Enoli Paredes was also brought back to the Astros.
“Anytime you switch out a Triple-A player for a big league player, or vice versa, you know you’re getting a good player to come to Triple-A because they’re coming now from the big leagues and they were obviously good enough to be there,” he said. “And they’ve done something at this level.”
He said he knows it’s tough for a player to get demoted, but he feels Siri will work things out.
“Jose Siri’s somebody who was one of the best players in the league last year here. And I don’t expect anything different,” he said. “I know his playing time in the big leagues is kind of sparing, obviously, here, he’ll play frequently and kind of get himself going and get in a routine and get enough at bats to do what he’s done.”
Climbing out of a hole
At 32-40, the Space Cowboys remain in last place in the Pacific Coast League East, but Storey doesn’t expect them to stay there long.
“I like where we’re at obviously playing solid defensively and defense is the answer to having a really good ball club,” he said. “We’re not where we want to be in the standings, but I think we’re starting to put all the pieces in place to get there.”
Coming up
The Space Cowboys return to Constellation field on Monday for a six-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres). Monday’s game features a batting practice pull-over giveaway and July 4 fireworks after the game.
Saturday is Marvels Defenders of the Diamond Night with a Captain America jersey auction benefitting Grace After Fire. Sunday features a Jake “The Rake” Meyers bobblehead giveaway.
(Ryan Posner contributed to this story.)
