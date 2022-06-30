Wharton, TX (77488)

Today

Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 74F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 74F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.