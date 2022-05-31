Wharton ISD will have its offseason workouts available for all Tiger and Lady Tiger athletes, from incoming seventh-graders to incoming seniors throughout the summer.
Athletes began working out yesterday and the offseason strength and conditioning program will last through July 29, the last Thursday before August.
“I’m always big on strength and conditioning, it’s been a part of every school I’ve been at,” Wharton athletic director Alvin Dotson II said.
The workouts begin at 8 a.m. and last until 11 a.m., Mondays through Thursdays. Dotson encourages any students to attend the workouts whether or not they have or want to participate in athletics. The boys and girls will work out at the same time but will be kept in different groups.
Dotson will include sport-specific instruction later in the summer wanting to spend the first few weeks on the strength and conditioning aspect of the offseason program as he tries to get everyone accustomed to the workouts.
“It’s so very important because I don’t feel like the (football) team lifted a lot of weights last year. I feel like in a few of the early games they got pushed around in the trenches and I just want to make sure the kids are lifting at least four days out of the week,” Dotson said. “It’s really important for them to get stronger and build some muscle, tone abs that’s what our strength and conditioning will focus on.”
The strength and conditioning workouts will be supervised by members of the Wharton High School coaching staff. New to the program will be a strength and conditioning coach from Baytown in Mike Anzaldua.
“He worked wonders for us in Baytown and I’m hoping he’s going to do the same for us in Wharton,” Dotson said.
Boling
The Boling Bulldogs and Lady Bulldog athletes have the chance to get stronger throughout the summer.
The Lady Bulldogs and Bulldogs got started yesterday and will go through July 28, but will take one week off with no workouts July 4-8.
Boling athletes for the first week will work on strength and conditioning and the boys will pick up sport-specific skills throughout the remainder of the summer workouts.
Incoming seventh-graders to incoming seniors can take part in the workouts. The Bulldogs have two workout times, a morning workout from 9-11 a.m. and an evening workout from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Mondays, June 6 through July 11, will work on basketball skills. Tuesdays, June 7 through July 12, will work on football throwing and catching. Wednesdays, June 8 through July 13, incoming ninth through incoming seniors will work on football skills.
Lady Bulldog workouts are split between high school athletes and middle schoolers. High school athletes have two different options for workouts a morning workout from 7:30-9 a.m. or evenings from 5-6:30 p.m. Middle school athletes work out from 8-9:30 a.m. The girls open gym for basketball will be on Mondays, volleyball on Tuesdays, and softball on Wednesdays from 9:30-10:30 a.m.
