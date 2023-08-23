The Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans struggled on their first possessions in Saturday’s preseason game at NRG Stadium, but the Dolphins quickly got back on track while the Texans never did.
The second preseason game for both teams ended in a 28-3 Dolphin victory.
The Dolphins received the opening kickoff and on their first play from scrimmage, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw an interception to Denzel Perryman, and the Texans had first down and goal at the Dolphins 7 yard line. Four plays later, it was fourth down and goal from the 6 yard line, and Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud overthrew everyone, giving the ball back to the Dolphins. Miami then drove 94 yards culminating in a 2-yard touchdown run by Raheem Mostart.
The Texans responded with their best series of the game as Stroud completed 5 of 6 passes for 52 yards, but the drive stalled, and they settled for a Ka’imi Fairbairn 35-yard field goal to make the score Miami 7, Houston 3.
After that it was all Miami as the Dolphins scored twice before halftime to take a 21-3 lead. The Dolphins scored with 7 seconds remaining in the third quarter as Chris Brooks caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Skylar Thompson, giving Miami a 28-3 lead at the end of three quarters.
Neither team generated much offense in the fourth quarter as the teams substituted freely to get a look at all the players hoping to make the teams.
One of those players hoping to make the Dolphins roster is De’Von Achane, who was selected by the Dolphins in the third round (84th overall pick) of the NFL draft. Achane played at Texas A&M University and at Fort Bend Marshall High School, where he led the Buffalos to the state finals in 2018 and in 2019. Achane had one of the fastest 40-yard dash times at the NFL combine as he finished in 4.32 seconds.
For the game, Achane gained 27 yards on six carries. He suffered a minor injury in the fourth quarter.
For the Texans, Stroud completed 7 of 12 passes for 60 yards. Will Anderson had a strip sack during his limited playing time.
“Overall, the offense with C.J. (Stroud) was more efficient than last week,” Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said. “I am proud of the progression that C.J. made this week. We need to see improvement week to week, and we saw it. I thought Will (Anderson) did a good job of disrupting the offense. That’s what we want from our defense, and it was good to see Will make plays. But our run defense was not representative of what we want it to be. We need to set the edge, and then it comes down to tackling. We didn’t tackle well. Overall, we didn’t play good situational football. Our offense couldn’t convert on third down, and our defense couldn’t stop the Dolphins from converting on third down.”
For the Dolphins, Thompson completed 14 of 21 passes for 152 yards and three touchdowns. Tagavailoa completed 5 of 7 passes for 61 yards, and Salvon Ahmed rushed 10 times for 101 yards.
The Dolphins had 23 first downs to the Texans 10, and 398 total yards to the Texans’ 186. They possessed the ball for 38:42 of the 60-minute game. All in all, total domination.
Next week, the Texans play at New Orleans on Sunday in the final preseason game. After the game, rosters will be cut down to 53 players by Aug. 29.
Scoring plays:
Q1: 5:30 MIA Raheem Mostert 2-yard touchdown run. Extra point by Jason Sanders
MIA 7, HOU 0
Q2: 14:53 HOU Kaimi Fairbairn 35-yard field goal.
MIA 7, HOU 3
2:45 MIA Salvon Ahmed 8-yard touchdown pass from Skylar Thompson. Extra point by Sanders.
MIA 14, HOU 3
0:10 MIA Braxton Berrios 18-yard touchdown pass from Thompson. Extra point by Sanders.
MIA 21, HOU 3
Q3: 0:07 MIA Chris Brooks 18-yard touchdown pass from Thompson. Extra point by Sanders.
MIA 28, HOU 3
