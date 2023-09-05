The Boling Bulldogs will look to stay undefeated when they meet the Vanderbilt Industrial Cobras this Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.
The Cobras escaped the Bulldogs with a last-second win a season ago, but they’ll try to turn the tables with the matchup coming at home, where they are 6-1 since last year.
Industrial: 367 • Boling: 335
The Bulldogs defense did a solid job against Hempstead in week two, getting two turnovers, both on fumbles and allowing nine points. Boling is still in the first season under their new defensive coordinator and has yet to give up double-digit scoring. Hempstead’s offense managed just over 100 yards against the Bulldogs’ attack.
Industrial will be a much tougher test for the Bulldogs, who are coming off a win over Shiner, a top 2A team. However, the defense might not be the same as in years past, allowing 30-plus points in their first two games. Industrial opened the year with a loss to Yoakum, but rebounded with a win over Shiner last week, in which they gave up nearly 400 yards against Industrial.
The Bulldogs offense against Hempstead really found their footing. Behind offensive linemen Romeo Sanchez (senior), Hunter Tolson (junior), Brayden Macek (freshman), Cole Newell (freshman), Jackson Burditt (junior) and senior tight end Derrick Hippler, the Bulldogs pounded out 387 offensive yards, with 363 coming on the ground. Boling senior Nathan King had another strong week running the ball and against Hempstead pounded out 145 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Bulldog junior Jerrick Garica and sophomore Jayden Salinas also had two touchdowns each.
The Bulldogs defense will have to contend with returning quarterback Ashton Garza and a potent rushing game. Against Shiner, Industrial had 322 rushing yards.
