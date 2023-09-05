Crunch

Boling junior Emanuel Covarrubias makes a hard tackle on a offensive player earlier during the preseason.

 Courtesy Photo by Boling Sports

The Boling Bulldogs will look to stay undefeated when they meet the Vanderbilt Industrial Cobras this Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.

The Cobras escaped the Bulldogs with a last-second win a season ago, but they’ll try to turn the tables with the matchup coming at home, where they are 6-1 since last year.

