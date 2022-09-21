Space Cowboys win first-ever series with Bees

In their first-ever series against the Salt Lake Bees, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys notched a 4-2 series win with a 1-0 victory Sunday afternoon at Constellation Field.
Corey Julks provided the Space Cowboys with the game-winning run after being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the 10th inning. The inning started with Edwin Diaz reaching on an error, moving Scott Manea, who had started the inning on second base, to third. Jake Meyers was then intentionally walked, leading to Julks recording the walk-off hit-by-pitch.
Brett Conine, Jimmy Endersby, Seth Martinez and Enoli Paredes combined for the Space Cowboys shutout. Conine and Endersby each tossed four innings, with Endersby not surrendering a hit in his piggyback relief effort. The Space Cowboys pitching staff did not allow an extra-base hit in the win.
Paredes picked up the win after navigating a scoreless 10th inning and striking out a batter. Julks collected two of the Space Cowboys’ three hits on the afternoon. Jake Meyers collected the other Space Cowboys hit with a single in the sixth.
Salt Lake was the final team the Space Cowboys had yet to play since joining the Pacific Coast League as the Triple A affiliate of the Houston Astros in 2021.
Julks belted his team-leading 28th home run of the year Saturday night at Constellation Field as the Space Cowboys defeated the Bees 6-1.
Julks’ three-run shot came in the fifth inning to put the Space Cowboys up 5-0 at the time. Julks leads all Houston Astros minor leaguers with his 28 home runs and is tied for third in the Pacific Coast League.
Justin Dirden also homered in the contest, giving him four since joining the Space Cowboys from Double A Corpus Christi. Dirden’s solo shot in the second was his 24th total home run of the season. He ranks third among Astros minor leaguers in home runs, trailing only Julks and Yainer Diaz (25).
The three-run homer from Julks came as part of a four-run fifth inning for the Space Cowboys. Their first run of the frame came on an RBI ground-rule double from Jake Meyers, who went 2-for-3 with the RBI double and a pair of walks.
Brandon Bielak got the start and tossed four scoreless innings without surrendering a walk and striking out three. Shawn Dubin followed with three scoreless innings and picked up five strikeouts. Enoli Paredes struck out the side in the ninth to finish out the contest. Alex De Goti scored twice in the victory and finished the game 3-for-4 with a double and a walk.
The Space Cowboys were defeated 8-2 by the Bees on Friday night.
Marty Costes got the Space Cowboys out to a 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the second to score Korey Lee.
Salt Lake scored eight unanswered runs on their way to the win. Dylan Thomas led the Bees offense, going 2-for-2 with a double, three RBI and three walks. Kean Wong went 1-for-4 with a pair of RBI.
The Space Cowboys scored their other run of the evening in the eighth inning. Edwin Diaz hit his first triple since joining the Space Cowboys and came around to score on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Corey Julks.
Blake Taylor made his first appearance since being activated from the 60-Day injured list and optioned to the Space Cowboys, tossing a scoreless inning.
Season ending
The Space Cowboys are playing their final home games this week, hosting the Albuquerque Isotopes. They will finish the season with three games next week at the Round Rock Express. On Friday, the first 2,000 fans will receive a Jose Altuve bobblehead. A Lance McCullers Jr. bobblehead will be given away on Saturday. Sunday, the last home game, will be the all fan mystery giveaway and a team poster giveaway.
