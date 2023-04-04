Wharton County Players of the Week

Wharton’s junior Sinahyah Martinez swings at a pitch during a game earlier this year. She is the Wharton County Softball Player of the Week.

 Photo by Joshua Reese

Wharton Lady Tiger junior Sinahyah Martinez was a key part in two important wins this past week, earning the Wharton County Softball Player of the Week honor for games from March 27 through April 1.

In the two games Martinez had five hits in seven at-bats, including a home run and she stole one base. Tied 3-3 in the eighth inning against Sealy, Martinez hit a home run to put the Lady Tigers ahead for the final time.

