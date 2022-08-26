The first El Campo cross country meet ended without finishing, with heavy rain causing a cancellation on Wednesday morning.
Only high school girls were able to compete as the high school boys and middle school athletes weren’t able to run after rain made the track around Legacy Field unsafe.
High school girl athletes started the race with intermediate light sprinkles. However, after making a second lap around the field on their two-mile trek, heavy blinding rain poured over the course. The rain was so thick some athletes missed the turn towards the finish line and continued running. The runners who missed the turn needed to get redirected to cross the finish line and end their race.
“I was disappointed the weather did not cooperate with us. We can run in the rain but the lightning adds another element and the kids safety comes first,” El Campo cross country coach Gabe Villarreal said.
While the meet didn’t go as planned, they look forward to hosting again next year, Villarreal said.
Of the 55 runners who competed, the Wharton Lady Tigers had two runners finish in the top-20. Wharton junior Bailey Lopez was 13th with a time of 15:04.4. Lady Tiger senior Karyme Garza was 15th and junior Grace Simper came in 38th. Lady Tiger senior Catherine Gomez placed 46th and junior Barbara Plaza was 51st.
Boling had two runners at the meet with juniors Heaven Clapp coming in 24th and Bianca Sanchez was 37th.
