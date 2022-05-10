The East Bernard baseball team exited the playoffs over the weekend against Tarkington at Grand Oaks High School in Spring.
The Brahmas lost game one 7-5 and game two 9-3.
In Friday’s opener in Spring, Tarkington collected a come-back win with three runs in the top of the seventh inning to earn a 7-5 victory. Tarkington opened the scoring with two runs in the first inning off a single and two walks. East Bernard loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning with one out, including a single by Luke Minks, but a double play ended the frame.
Based on an error, Tarkington built a 4-0 lead with another rally. East Bernard grabbed the lead in the sixth inning, with six of the first seven batters reaching safely. Cannon Goudeau started the rally with a double to left field before Joseph Cooper and Minks loaded the bases with walks. Dallas Novicke plated one run with a line-drive out, which allowed pinch-runner Josh Montalvo to score on a tag-up.
Eric Bradicich reached on an error, and Korbyn Hudgins singled. Reid Morton tied the game with another hit, and an error allowed two runners to score. East Bernard led 5-4 after six innings.
Tarkington used multiple errors and wild pitches to tie the game before Bryan Mills hit a double to put the Longhorns in front.
Novicke pitched a complete game for East Bernard; he allowed three earned runs on five hits over seven innings – striking out four and walking three. Tarkington’s Trace Shirley allowed three earned runs on four hits over seven innings, striking out four and walking four.
East Bernard held an early lead in game two, but the Brahmas couldn’t climb back after falling behind in a 9-3 loss to Tarkington.
In the first inning, Eric Bradicich hit a triple to score a run for East Bernard. Tarkington grabbed the lead with two runs in the bottom of the frame, but Reid Morton threw out a runner at home to keep it at 2-1. East Bernard loaded the bases in the third inning with singles by Joseph Cooper and Dallas Novicke, but the Longhorns ended the frame with a ground out to shortstop.
Three extra-base hits sparked a four-run third inning for Tarkington, and the Longhorns added three more runs in the fifth inning.
Novicke and Bradicich helped East Bernard chip away at the 9-1 lead for Tarkington. The pair reached on an error and a single in the sixth inning, and Korbyn Hudgins lifted a fly ball to right field to score Novicke. Bradicich stole second and scored on a fly ball by Morton.
Luke Minks (2.1 IP), Cristian Ruiz (2.1), Korbyn Hudgins (0.0) and Camden Fucik (1.1) combined to allow seven earned runs on 12 hits over six innings, striking out four and walking two.
Lance Hawthorne (3 IP) and Bryan Mills (4 IP) allowed one earned run on seven hits over seven innings, striking out four and walking one.
