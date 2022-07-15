The Wharton Tigers will host a summer youth camp on July 23 at Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium.
The youth camp is free for the Tigers from incoming first-grade students through incoming sixth-graders.
The youth Tigers will get instruction and learn the basics of football from the new Wharton coaching staff along with athletic director Alvin Dotson II. The camp will last from 8-11 a.m.
“I want to give back to the community,” Dotson said. “I want to get the little league kids out and involved. Maybe get the little league coaches out and show them some drills. All my coaches will come out.”
The campers will also get a t-shirt for attending, Dotson said.
For more information about the camp, email rvasquez@whartonisd.net.
