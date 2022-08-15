Coach Alvin Dotson II got his first look at the Wharton Tigers against another team Friday evening when they traveled to scrimmage the Needville Blue Jays.
What he saw wasn’t pretty as the Blue Jays moved at will against the Tigers in their first possession and then kept the pressure up when the Tigers took the ball.
“We didn’t like the performance on offense. We just took a step back I thought from the inner-squad we had the other day. Guys have got to come off the ball. We got to start establishing something different,” Dotson said while walking off the field.
It wasn’t all bad for the Tigers, however, as Dotson saw some things he liked.
“I liked the fact that I have some young linebackers, they ain’t scared to come up and make tackles. Have some young secondary guys that that are disciplined and do their jobs,” he said.
Dotson, who is in his first year as head coach, likes that his team is physical on the field.
“It’s a new season, new offense, new defense … the physicality is there. They’re getting physical. But we got to know how to handle our emotions on the sideline as well,” he said.
Dotson singled out a few players he felt performed well in the scrimmage.
“Well, I thought Brandon Sims played a good game at linebacker when he went in,” he said. Thought Javier Brown did a great job playing linebacker as well. I feel like Jacoryan Dickerson gonna be a big time football player when he when his body finally catches up with him. He still has a lot of growing to do. He’s still growing, six-four right now, he’s gonna only get better.”
Dotson said there are things he wants to work on before the Tigers scrimmage Stafford at home on Friday.
“Just fixing the small things, snaps to splits or checking the understanding what we doing on offense. And do the players actually know or understand the scheme? And so we’re gonna limit, keep what we got in. We’re just going to work on it. We’re going to make modifications to it,” he said.
Wharton starts the regular season Aug. 26 at home against B.T. Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.