Lady Bulldogs hitting key threes

Anyone who thought the Boling Lady Bulldogs have been shooting a lot of three-pointers this year aren’t wrong.
The Lady Bulldogs picked up their seventh district win of the season, beating the Brazos Cougarettes 74-27 last Wednesday night at home. In the game, their high-octane offense connected on nine three-pointers.
The Lady Bulldogs’ offense has taken a big step forward this season in large part because of the deadly aim from downtown. In the 28 games they’ve played this season, the Lady Bulldogs have scored 70 or more points 10 times.
Against Brazos, it was no different, with junior Kenna Gibson connecting on three of her five threes in the first quarter, helping the Lady Bulldogs jump out to a large lead.
“We’ve been getting a lot more comfortable, broadening our shooting range,” Gibson said. “We’ve been making lots of threes in the past couple of games.”
For Boling, even the misses on threes are good because they have senior post Madison Malone to clean up the glass and get offensive rebounds and putbacks. Malone in the first quarter scored 10 points, with a few baskets coming off missed threes. The senior post ended up finishing with a game-high 30 points.
“(Even if) we miss our shots, Madison or (sophomore) Haley (Fojtik), or our (other) posts, put the ball back up. So it’s like we miss, but it’s a good assist from you,” Gibson said.
Gibson isn’t the only Lady Bulldog connecting from downtown. Against Brazos, freshman Cheyanne Brooks knocked down two and junior Savannah Savage added in the other two.
The volume of threes has picked up considerably from last year. Boling in the preseason made more threes than they made all last season, according to, Boling coach Johnathan Gibson. In the Lady Bulldogs’ two previous wins, they connected on 11 threes.
The better shooting just hasn’t been luck, a lot of work has gone into becoming reliable from behind the line. The Lady Bulldogs have spent a lot of time shooting, even getting in extra shots on the weekends. With the added outside game, Gibson hopes this could be what helps them go deeper into the playoffs this season.
“Some (times) it’s all about feeding it to the post, but if you have a really good outside shooting team, that is what’s going to get you far into the playoffs,” Gibson said.
Boling has two games left in the regular season and is guaranteed to make the playoffs, likely as the second seed like last season. Boling the last two seasons won their first playoff game but lost to Woodville in the second round. Last season the Lady Bulldogs came close to pulling off the upset.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.