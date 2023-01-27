Lady Bulldogs hitting key threes

Boling junior Kenna Gibson lets a three-pointer fly against Brazos at home on Wednesday.

 Photo by Joshua Reese

Anyone who thought the Boling Lady Bulldogs have been shooting a lot of three-pointers this year aren’t wrong.

The Lady Bulldogs picked up their seventh district win of the season, beating the Brazos Cougarettes 74-27 last Wednesday night at home. In the game, their high-octane offense connected on nine three-pointers.

