Hudson signs to play football at Harding

Raymond Hudson III smiles with his family after signing his national letter of intent during national signing day. Pictured from the left are Raymond Hudson Jr, Raymond Hudson III, Sonya Scarlett and King Hudson.

 Photo by Joshua Reese

Wharton Tiger senior Raymond Hudson III ran the ball for 1,000 yards this past season and the next time he plays football it will be for the Harding University Bisons in Arkansas.

On national signing day, Hudson signed his letter of intent to play for the Bison in front of family, coaches, administrators, fellow classmates, and other younger student-athletes in the freshly painted Tiger gym.

