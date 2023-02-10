Hudson signs to play football at Harding

Wharton Tiger senior Raymond Hudson III ran the ball for 1,000 yards this past season and the next time he plays football it will be for the Harding University Bisons in Arkansas.
On national signing day, Hudson signed his letter of intent to play for the Bison in front of family, coaches, administrators, fellow classmates, and other younger student-athletes in the freshly painted Tiger gym.
The ceremony was emotional, with Hudson’s aunt, father and mother sharing stories about him and words of encouragement. Hudson also took to the microphone and talked about the support from the coaching staff and shared a message to the younger athletes in attendance.
“Just because we’re from Wharton, they think it’s a bad image, but don’t let that stop you from chasing your dreams,” Hudson said.
Tigers Athletic Director Alvin Dotson II closed the ceremony and told Hudson, he has a “no return” policy.
“You can come back to visit, but don’t give up,” Dotson said.
Hudson had a fantastic senior year, and after racking up numbers, coaches started checking in on him. He finished with eight different offers and went on two visits.
After his visit to Harding, he knew that was going to be the place for him.
“The environment and the coaches (stood out),” Hudson said. “The coaches really value their players as men. They have such high standards. I love (my future) teammates. The campus is really nice and everyone is welcoming there. I feel loved there and that’s why I chose Harding.”
Hudson shared that the Harding coaching staff appreciated how he handled himself not only on film but how well he bonded with his future teammates.
The Tiger running back was not just a factor for the team on the field, but Dotson was impressed by how hungry he was to chase his dreams.
Hudson’s dream of playing college football started when he was young and he knew if he kept pushing and eventually, the stars would align and he’d accomplish his goal.
“I think his work ethic speaks for itself, I haven’t seen a kid in 23 years work as hard as he has to get this offer,” Dotson said.
As a junior Hudson led the team with 326 yards, but the new coaching staff was able to unlock the offense and he finished with 1,160 total yards while throwing, catching and rushing for a combined 17 touchdowns.
“(Harding is going to get) what everyone else sees, a hard runner. A passionate player,” Dotson said. “A player that can make things happen on his own. He doesn’t complain or (have) regrets. He just goes out there and plays hard.”
Hudson following his senior season was named a first-team all-district running back.
“His talent is undeniable. One look at his film and we knew he was someone who had the tools to be a phenomenal running back in college,” said Matt Underwood, director of recruiting/slotbacks and wide receivers at Harding University.
While they were excited to have his running skills, his character was even more impressive to the university.
“At Harding, we value so much more than what a young man does between the white lines on a Friday night. What kind of impact will he have on his teammates? How will he treat people on campus? Does he love to play the game? Is he a guy who loves to work? Will he give in when things get hard or will he rise to the occasion and keep fighting? (Wharton) convinced us that Raymond was exactly who we were looking for. We absolutely loved having him and his mother on our campus. Such kind and wonderful people. We just knew he was the right fit for our program and we can’t wait to get him in the black and gold really soon. We are very thankful he chose Harding,” Underwood said.
Harding is an NCAA Division II school and plays in the Great American Conference. The Bison last year went 9-2, finishing second to Ouachita Baptist who made it to the Division II playoffs. Harding in 2021 made it to the Division II playoffs and went two rounds deep.
