Boling teams nearing playoff elimination

The Boling baseball and softball teams need Friday and Saturday wins to extend their season, with both teams falling to Diboll in game one at C.E. King High School Thursday night.
The Lady Bulldogs lost 2-1 to the Lady Lumberjacks, while the boys were run-ruled 12-0 in five innings.
Softball
Boling ace senior Allie Floyd and Diboll’s starting pitcher were locked into a duel combined to allow six total hits and strikeout 21 batters, with runs at a premium, two scores in the bottom of the fourth sealed the win for the Lady Lumberjacks.
“We’re a 180, 360 from the team we were in district,” Boling coach Abby Alexander said. “This is the playoff team. We were a solid team in district but this is a team I haven’t seen before. The energy they’ve brought has been different.”
The Lady Bulldogs grabbed the first score of the game in the top of the fourth, Diboll answered, tying and pulling ahead.
Diboll led off the inning with a double, they followed with two more doubles allowing them to score two runs. Boling responded by getting the next three outs in succession.
Boling in the final three innings got a runner on base twice, making it to second base in the top of the sixth inning, but couldn’t get a clutch hit to tie the game up.
The Lady Bulldogs’ lone score came from sophomore catcher Kenna Gibson. She led off the fourth inning with a swinging bunt, rolling in between the catcher and pitcher. The Diboll pitcher grabbed the ball and made a throw to first, Gibson beat the throw, but the throw was bad and sent down the left field line. Gibson sped around the bases, as she made it to third base by the time the fielder got to the ball, but it was too late as the senior was waived home and crossed the plate giving them a 1-0.
Boling freshman Kamryn Mears led the team with two hits.
Baseball
A rough third inning sank the Bulldogs hopes in game one.
Diboll led off the third inning with a triple. A hit-by-pitch and walk loaded the bases with no outs. Boling caught a break with a ground out to junior short stop Trenton Jones, who threw home for the first out.
Diboll followed with a single to break the 0-0 deadlock, scoring a run. Three more Lumberjack runners reached base scoring three more runs before Boling grabbed the second out. Diboll picked up their fifth run on a wild pitch to cap their scoring in the third.
Boling’s bats were limited to three hits Thursday night.
Boling junior Jaxson Urbanek was on base twice with two walks. In the bottom of the third inning, he nearly put Boling on the scoreboard trying to score on a wild pitch from third base. It looked like he had crossed the plate, but was ruled out by the umpire.
