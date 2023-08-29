No, there is no evidence that any Democratic states have banned Catholics from being foster parents. However, there was a recent case in Massachusetts where a Catholic couple, Mike and Kitty Burke, were denied the ability to foster children due to their religious beliefs. The state denied the Burkes because they “would not be affirming to a child who identified as LGBTQIA” because of their religious beliefs. This denial prompted a swift lawsuit, which is well founded thanks to a unanimous 2020 Supreme Court decision that held the city of Philadelphia could not try to force Catholic Social Services to change its religious standards for child placements as a condition of providing foster care services. A growing number of lower federal court decisions also bolsters the Burkes’ suit against Massachusetts. However, it is important to note that this is an isolated incident and not indicative of a widespread ban on Catholics being foster parents.
His comments about gasoline prices and inflation are a reflection of the rampant ignorance of mathematic reasoning, for example, the average price for a gallon of gas in 1950 was 27 cents. Adjusted for inflation, the purchasing power of 27 cents in 1950 is equivalent to $2.97 now. However, it’s important to note that the average gas mileage for passenger cars in 1950 was 15 mpg, while it’s about 25 mpg now. So, what grandpa experienced in 1950 was what we experience when gasoline is $5 per gallon today. In short, it was even worse for him.
