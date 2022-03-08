Dear editor,
I would like to thank the Biden Administration for putting mandates on Americans forcing them to lose their jobs and be removed from the military. Also for the gas prices from the 1970s, the current inflation equal to the Carter Administration, by using the terms racist, white supremist and defund the police have helped to divide America, and by not sending supplies to Ukraine earlier which made the war in Ukraine seem like the Cuban missile crisis of the ’60s. I bet Ukraine would love to have the $80 billion dollars worth of military equipment Biden left behind in Afghanistan. This has been a great first year for the Biden Administration.
Why are the Dems still investigating anything and everyone that was anywhere close to the Capitol during the Jan. 6 protest, but nothing was ever investigated during the BLM and antifa riots when federal buildings were burned and attacked? Funny how Dems want to take away Americans rights to own guns, but are all in favor of Ukraine citizens being armed.
Why do Dems say “vaccinate or lose your job” but not “vaccinate or lose your welfare?” And why do Dems think citizens aren’t capable of getting a voter ID?
I would like for a Democrat to explain to me why parents are being tossed out of school board meetings and being put on terrorist lists for wanting to know what their kids are being taught in classrooms?
Are Dems the reason we look for intelligent life in outer-space instead of on earth?
Our freedoms are being taken away every day. We actually have Democratic members of Congress that have openly stated they hate America. In my opinion these Democrat socialist need to be reminded that the flag they hate is used to cover coffins of heroes that died giving them their free-speech rights and the freedom they take for granted.
It’s mighty hard to see things from a Democrats point of view because I can’t get my head that far up my butt.
I hope God is watching over America because the administration that is currently in charge is so incompetent they need all the help they can get.
Earl Yackel
Wharton
