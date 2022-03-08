Dear editor,
I was pleased to see my article featured on Page 7 of the Wharton Journal-Spectator dated Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in the Black History Month section. I consider it a distinct honor and a privilege. The striking layout effectively highlighted the main points for the reader. I feel this article accurately illustrates my values, positive contributions, and my efforts to promote the general welfare.
I have shared this publication with numerous family and friends in state, as well as out of state. I’ve received an overwhelming request for more newspapers with the article featuring me. Thankfully, I was able to convince some to purchase via electronic mail. I’m still purchasing publications for those who voiced they aren’t “tech” savvy!
No matter what entity I’m involved with, I will continue working on strategic partnerships and garnering support, addressing local needs fairly with character and ethics, and respond to our area’s workforce demands.
Again, thank you for highlighting me in this publication, welcome aboard at Wharton Journal-Spectator, and much success in your future endeavors!
Sincerely,
Kimberly M. Willis, M.Ed.
Wharton
