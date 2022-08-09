Dear editor,
I stand in support of Dr. Novasad’s letter stating City of Wharton’s logo should not be replaced.
August 10, 2022
The City of Wharton does not need a new logo. I was chair of Wharton County Historical Commission when Garland was mayor and the logo was put in place. I asked for permission to use the profile image to create a logo letterhead for our WCHC correspondence that would reflect our county history.
Using Mike Morgan’s profile center I added 32 stars to the inside circle to represent original land grantees within Wharton County; outside circle gives name of organization and year 1846, when Wharton County was created. I created our motto or mission statement “We shall protect, preserve and promote our heritage.”
Removing and replacing the current logo for the City of Wharton is reminiscent of the decision to replace the 1888 courthouse with a new, modern structure. The architect’s drawing of the proposal was on front page of Wharton Journal-Spectator. Building was slab-sided 1960s contemporary style [similar to one in in Bay City] and the north lawn plus monuments along Milam Street, was to be removed and replaced with concrete and parking spaces. Public outrage ended that venture. To quote a wise man, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” I think the $10,000 could be spent more wisely, maybe a stature of Coco Amerindians who occupied this area before Anglos.
Merle Reue Hudgins
Wharton
