Dear editor,
In my opinion the Democratic Party is no longer a political party. It's more like a cartel that exist only to enrich itself and does nothing to help anyone else.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to the Wharton Journal-Spectator online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Online Access
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|One Month Online Access
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Six Months Online Access
|$31.00
|for 180 days
|Two Years Online Access
|$87.00
|for 730 days
|One Yr Online Access
|$48.00
|for 365 days
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the Wharton Journal Spectator.
Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. High 99F. W winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. Low 73F. SSE winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 10, 2022 @ 7:17 am
Dear editor,
In my opinion the Democratic Party is no longer a political party. It's more like a cartel that exist only to enrich itself and does nothing to help anyone else.
Democrats seem to be doing everything they can to destroy America. Why else would you want open borders allowing almost 3 million illegal aliens to enter since Biden took office. Some on the terrorist watch list. Drugs are pouring across our border. Texas has so many illegals we are having to bus them to other states. Why would you want to stop drilling for oil in America and import it from other countries? In my opinion because they want gas prices high enough to force you to buy an electric car. Biden has actually sold some of America's strategic oil reserves to China. Wow!
Many Americans lost their jobs because they refused to get vaccinated. But Biden allows millions of illegals to enter our country unvaccinated.
Democratic run cities are in chaos. Crime is out of control. Democratic prosecutors are more on the side of criminals instead of victims. They refuse to defend our police. They want to disarm the American citizen so you can't defend yourself.
Dems in congress have student loan debt. Is this why they want to cancel student loans?
Why is Biden allowing China to purchase American agricultural land? China now owns nearly 400,000 acres and most of it is next to our military bases! They also own many of our food processing plants. In my opinion America is going to be mighty hungry one day.
The Democrats plan to help pay for their reckless spending is to hire 88,000 more IRS agents to audit small businesses and middle income Americans and collect more taxes.
Why was no one ever held responsible for Benghanzi? For leaving $80 billion worth of military equipment behind in Afghanistan? For the lies that were told about Trump and the Russia hoax? For the FBI and CIA hiding the truth about the Hunter Biden laptop? And why isn't the Jan. 6 committee holding an honest investigation?
Maybe you didn't like Trump ... but life was so much safer, better and less expensive.
If you don't have a retirement plan I suggest you move to Mexico, become a Mexican citizen cross the border and anything you want will be given to you free at taxpayer expense.
Earl Yackel
Wharton
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.