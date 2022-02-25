Dear editor,
I was out of town this past weekend, so unable to read Saturday’s WJS until Monday. The front page of this edition has in large letters “Historic School Saved For Housing! More info on pg 2”. Thinking this was another big news story along with fiery crash and abducted child I found an ad, not news story.
The ad states a $8.75 million grant was won to restore school. Ad included invitation to tour school on 500 Abell St. Nowhere on either page does it reveal who won the grant or who paid for the ad. I called a friend and asked if the last WISD business meeting announced WISD being awarded the impending grant from HUD related in past news stories; told no announcement made. I was told WISD Superintendent gave Laura Clemons and David Bowlin the key and permission to use school for the tour.
A brochure was available at the school site. It was created and paid for by A2J, construction company owned by David Bowlin. In it is how to get information about A2J’s project and $8.75 million grant won to restore the building and create 34 homes. These statements allude A2J and David Bowlin are the recipient of said grant, but several sentences later a statement school & site still owned by WISD. So how can David Bowlin and his company A2J give tours on a site not owned by David Bowlin?
I understand all persons who wanted to tour the school had to sign a Tour Waiver that holds the person on tour responsible for any and all accidents that could result in loss of life, personal injury, etc, or becomes infected with Covid-19 by attending the tour. In a past statement by WISD as to why that school was shut down was based on mold, mildew, and asbestos present and a danger to occupants. If this is true, why would WISD allow anyone access to this school to conduct tours? I would think WISD, who did not require a Waiver of Liability from those touring the site, is liable for those areas covered in the Tour Waiver.
As a Wharton taxpayer citizen and an avid reader of the news, I am very concerned on what I read and therefore want to make this letter available to the citizens of Wharton.
Doris Teague
Wharton
