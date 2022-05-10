Dear editor,
I truly want to thank the citizens of Wharton County for letting me serve on the Board of Trustees for Wharton County Junior College for 27 years. I am truly grateful. It was a pleasure and an honor.
I am a graduate of WCJC. I went on to the University of Houston – Victoria where I received my Bachelor of Science degree in psychology. Afterward, I became a member of the board of trustees.
The work in the Wharton County community is never done. We as citizens, as a whole, should continue to strive to get more students, traditional and non-traditional, to pursue a great education. No finer place than WCJC. Governing the welfare of the college is one thing, but the true nature of the college is the students. All students. The continued success of the college depends on the students. The faculty, staff and instructors at WCJC will make this happen.
To the president, faculty staff and to all the employees of WCJC, it was a pleasure being with you. Our work is never done. We must continue to strive to make WCJC the number one college of choice for all students who want to attend.
Respectfully,
Jack C. Moses
Wharton
