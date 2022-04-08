Dear editor,
In my opinion the problem with America isn’t Biden and the Democrats. It’s with the people that support candidates with no common sense, that want America to convert to socialism and believe in a so-called new world order.
It’s easy to vote for new leaders, but very difficult to change the thinking of the people who originally voted for bad leadership.
I believe America is already on her way to socialism. Citizens were ordered to close mom and pop shops, churches were closed, kids weren’t allowed to attend school, workers were ordered to get vaccinated or lose their jobs, people have been jailed for expressing their right to free speech, our main stream media broadcast lies and propaganda and we have a one-sided justice system. All this sure sounds a lot like socialism to me.
Some current leaders are saying the solution to high gas prices is to get an electric car, ride the bus, go back to the 55 mph speed limit or to not allow gas powered cars to be used on weekends. Insanity! Let America harvest its own energy; don’t import it.
We are told don’t question anything about the COVID vaccine. Well I have a dog and if I give my dog a rabies vaccine and booster and it still gets rabies; sorry, I’ve got questions.
Lawyers representing Navy Seals stated COVID shots that were given to our military contained HIV and other immune system lowering drugs. No wonder most Seals refused the shot.
Our current leaders send our military anywhere defending other countries, but refuse to send it to our southern border to stop the invasion there. Over 2 million illegal aliens have invaded our southern border since 2021. According to the Los Angeles Times, 29% of illegal aliens are on some form of welfare. At taxpayer expense. What kind of leadership allows this?
And now the FBI has mysteriously lost Hunter Biden’s laptop. Has everything in Washington gotten this corrupt? Or are they just that stupid?
America doesn’t need to be “built back better.” It needs to be put back the way it used to be.
It’s time for America’s citizens to be the dog, not the fire hydrant.
Hopefully the Calvary is coming in November of 2022. Chaaarrrggge!
Earl Yackel
Wharton
(Editor’s note: Earl Yackel said his information comes from either Newsmax or Mediablitz.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.