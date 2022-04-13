Dear editor,
How many times have we neglected “to see what’s right under our noses?” This phrase could be used for us who enjoy shopping in the downtown businesses, attending performances at The Plaza Theater, and going to the courthouse, but never noticing the disrepair of the antique buildings. I applaud Russ Baird for going to the Wharton City Council meeting and bringing awareness of this neglect.
We’re all interested in bringing industry and more businesses to Wharton, as well as all of Wharton County, but tourism will also play a major part in Wharton’s future. Wharton is only an hour drive from the fourth-largest city in our nation, but Houston area residents won’t be coming here to shop in big box chain stores because they will always have a greater choice where they live. They will come here to get away from traffic, stress, and cement – a quaint, quiet town that brings back fond memories; a place where they can comfortably stroll around the Square and discover its treasures. If the endangered buildings are left in their present condition, they will become dilapidated and can never be replaced.
I commend the Wharton Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture, the Wharton Economic Development Corporation, and the City of Wharton for working toward the goal of bringing people here to enjoy our town – let’s encourage them to also work on saving our historical buildings.
Marilyn Sebesta
Wharton
