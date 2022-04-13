Dear editor,
I find it interesting that the tone of so many “letters to the editor” of all publications seem to be variations on the fear of change. Even more ironic is the fact that the only certainty in life is change.
How many of these letter writers would even be in America if their families had been as afraid of change as they are. Our ancestors left property, family, jobs, social positions and familiar, if uncomfortable, situations and set out to an unknown country where they heard they could prosper. Now, the ancestors of these “fearless” people have become probably the most “fearful” people the world has ever seen.
LGBTQ+, sex-ed, gender studies, CRT, socialism, welfare! Non-Hispanic whites being in the minority by 2045! Oh my Lord! Where are my pearls to clutch and my smelling salts! It’s the end of civilization!
Yep, it is, as we have known it. Having been born in the mid ’40s, I have been watching “the end of civilization” a loonngggg time. And civilization hasn’t ended yet; just keeps changing.
So here we are now. Boomers. The blessed generation that grew up during probably the greatest economic expansion in history who have had charmed lives that were pretty much the result of just being born in the right place at the right time. Boomers who are so scared of losing even a crumb of the pie they were blessed with and acting like spoiled brats that they don’t want anyone else to have the opportunities their ancestors had.
Sadly, I think we are caught in the trap of thinking that our problems can only be solved using the same thinking that created them. Fortunately, we have several generations of youth who don’t buy our “old thinking” and will be the ones who will, hopefully, be able to change situations we see as problems, but we have got to support them. They grew up in “our” world, but we are going to, and are, growing old in theirs.
Ernest Ondrias
Wharton
