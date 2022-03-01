Dear editor,
Today, Feb. 27, there was a news item about $3 million worth of drugs being intercepted by authorities in San Diego, California. The drugs were being smuggled in a shipment of onions that had arrived through the Otay Mesa port of entry.
According to most sources, the bulk of illegal drugs entering the U.S. are smuggled through ports of entry. The 1,300 pounds of drugs were not being carried by people on foot. Also, the cartels have become very effective at getting their merchandise in to the country by water and air.
Right behind this news item was a political ad for Greg Abbott. It featured two stereotypical old west, law and order looking, good ole boys. One in a nice suburban looking neighborhood, greatly alarmed about the availability and prevalence of fentanyl in suburban Texas, the other posed in a rural looking setting with nothing but open space in the background ranting about drugs coming through an “open border.”
My problem with this is that putting up a wall, putting in more troops or border patrol agents, drones, sensors, or Greg Abbott personally patrolling the border in his wheelchair, is not doing anything to reduce the flow of illegal drugs. All of the money being spent on these political posturing measures would be much more effectively invested in spending the money to improve and enhance the technology and infrastructure that are already in place where the drugs are actually getting into the country.
But, of course, politicians have no interest in killing off one of their most profitable rallying cries, or doing something that doesn’t benefit them.
The saddest aspect of the entire situation is the fact that we, as a society, are at a point where we cannot, will not, or maybe don’t even know how, to support our brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers, families in their personal struggles. As a result, we have them seeking out drugs as a coping mechanism. Of course, the programs that could help us do this are not instant fixes that our media focused, American exceptionalism, population has been led to believe are their right.
As an older person at the twilight of my days it is so, so, disheartening to see what our civilization has become. Personally, what is most heartbreaking is the loss of national identity. We are no longer the nation of “we” but have become the nation of “me” and are picked apart by our greed and avarice.
I fear our days are numbered…
Ernest Ondrias
Wharton
Stop biased reporting
Dear editor,
Hmmm? On Feb. 22 I submitted the following to the editor for publication: “I am puzzled by the headline article in the last edition. Specifically, the fifth paragraph in the article, ‘He then went on a blustery self-aggrandizing rant.’ That I see only as an interjection of editorial opinion. You need to keep your opinions on the op ed page, and not use them as to color news items.”
It was not published. But ironically, in the Feb. 26 edition of the paper the editor seems to have more or less acknowledged the validity of my comment by publishing a quarter-page column attacking Mr. Monroe on page 4 and following with a half-page hagiography extolling the virtues of Mr. O’Guin on page 10.
You mention “outsiders.” Until Mr. O’Guin was interviewed for the superintendent position I had never heard of him, let alone his having any ties to Wharton, and looking at his resume, it would seem to be reasonable to assume that he is not really from anywhere. What it seems like we have going on now is a urinating contest between two outsiders, with the WISD being the urinal.
Maybe there is an old editorial trope, “If you can’t attack the claims, attack the person.” It would be interesting to see information about the details of what is going on instead of having to rely on nothing but hearsay and Facebook “hateposting” and obviously biased reporting.
Ernest Ondrias
Wharton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.