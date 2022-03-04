To the jurors who served on Feb. 28:
Thank you for your service and for the hours you spent sitting in the 329th courtroom on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Please know we sincerely appreciate your time and willingness to serve.
Your presence in the courtroom was a significant factor for the defendant to take accountability for his criminal behavior. With the power of your presence, and the shrinking time limit to start jury selection, our negotiation posture was stronger than ever, and we were able to honor the victims’ requests that the defendant reach an old age in prison by demanding a long prison sentence.
A plea agreement, from the outside looking in, can appear to be an unnecessary compromise. Please be assured, the people involved put in hundreds of hours of work getting ready for trial, however, a plea deal locks the conviction in stone (the defendant waives his right to appeal so he cannot come back later and claim a mistake was made to justify a new trial).
A plea deal allows the victims to save themselves the humiliation of describing terrible memories in front of strangers and under the commanding gaze of the defendant. A plea deal also saves law enforcement resources so they can work on other pending criminal cases. And probably most importantly, a plea deal delivers justice.
We could not have done it without the 124 of you that patiently looked on. So, thank you so much for your service. You directly assisted in the closing of a long chapter for the victims, now they can begin the healing process.
Dawn Allison
Wharton County District Attorney
