An old guy went to the clinic for a physical. He bragged to a young intern, “I don’t drink, smoke, dance, gamble or chase women and I’ll celebrate my 100th birthday next Tuesday.” The doctor says, “How?”
I’m not close to that age but when people ask how I’ve lived as long as I have I tell them it’s because I’ve never wasted any energy resisting temptation.
But the old machinery has held up pretty well. I’ve had very few illnesses and most of them were not serious unless you count a few instances like when I passed out on my feet in Quebec, in a high dollar hotel restaurant. I apparently picked up a virus and it hit me as I was on my way out of the restaurant. I lost consciousness and fell into their salad bar. When I woke up I was covered with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions and seven kinds of salad dressing.
I had this dream-like vision that I was coming up out of the floor and a circle of excited people had made a ring around the hole from which I was emerging. They were speaking French which led me initially to believe that I had died and gone to Paris. I would have preferred Tyler or Longview but as long as it’s in Texas, my mind said through the fog.
Then these people started slapping me in the face and asking if I had a heart problem. I told them that I had a mild hernia but it wasn’t in my face. An old Rodney Dangerfield line flashed through my mind … I was so ugly when I was born the doctor slapped my mother. But I didn’t deliver that line. Instead I said, “Can you bring me two large buns? I’m auditioning to play a part as a hamburger.”
That caused the circle above me to open up considerably and several bus boys collected the vegetables scattered on my body while the chef came out of the kitchen and jabbered at me in French, which I took to mean to never fall into his salad bar again.
I answered him with the only French word I could think of, “Cul-de-sac.” I should have said, “Brigitte Bardot” or “Notre Dame” but I wasn’t thinking straight so they sent me to my room in a wheel chair even though I protested that I could walk. When I got to my room a couple of nurses appeared to check my vital signs. Yes, they have socialized medicine in Canada and they do make house/hotel calls.
There was a virus going around and I apparently had it. They said the worst thing I could do would be to get dehydrated so drink plenty of liquids and I’d no doubt be OK in a couple of months. I didn’t know how to say water in French so I called room service and said the magic word, “Cognac.” I hydrated and slept well.
