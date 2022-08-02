Playing the hurricane name game

Hurricane season is here again.
They say a hurricane is like a redneck divorce, because either way somebody is going to lose a double wide. Divorce or not, within the last few years we’ve had to get politically correct and name hurricanes with alternating male and female names. I never have gotten it straight but it’s something like Abby, Bert, Cecelia, Doug, etc.
If it’s a real complicated hurricane it could then be Electra, Frederick the Great, Gaga, Humperdinck, etc. Category 1 disturbances would most like get mild names like Ima, Jake, Koko, and Luke while the killer winds of a category 5 would be Manfred, Normandy, Oglethorpe, and Prudence. Somewhere in between would lay Quentin, Rachael, Stanley and Ulysses. Nobody wants to get this deep into the alphabet but you can bet the Weather Service has Victor, Wilhelmina, Xavier, Yolanda and Zebulon standing by.
Recently a member of congress complained that the Weather Service was racist because they were using only Caucasian names. This was a female congresswoman so naturally if we don’t pay attention to this announcement we’ll be labeled sexist as well. I got to thinking, which is more than I can say for Congress in general, and decided to make a few suggestions of my own for consideration. Why restrict ourselves to just non-Caucasian names? Let’s break it down into nationalities.
First would be the Indians, the ones who are not from India. Hurricane Hiawatha has a nice ring to it and sounds rather sexy if you’ve been drinking and could manage a slight lisp to boot.
“Hurricane Hiawatha wafted into the bay of Nantucket with rain by the bucket. She gently caressed the coast and kissed her hosts with gale force passion. She left in her wake a night to remember for many a paleface but none would reveal the secrets she shared, preferring instead to lift a glass in the direction of her departure.”
Of course the real destructive ones would be named Sitting Bull, Running Bear, Cochise and maybe Jim Thorpe.
Examples of the African-American hurricane names would be, according to one source I read, Chamiqua, Tanisha, Woeisha, Shaquille, and Jamal. “Hurricane Shaquille is due to come ashore … anyplace he wants to slam dunk it.”
Why not Oriental hurricane names? We could get real colorful here with melodic names like Ting-Tang, Ying-Yang, Sing-Sing. And the beauty of these names is that they are unisex sounding to Americans. “Hurricane Ding-Dong ripped the roof off of a Ping-Pong Hall and Sushi House today but blew inland before authorities in the government could classify the gender of the storm.” Either way Ding-Dong had to have been blonde.
But did you ever notice no Spanish hurricanes are reported? Can you imagine, “Hurricane Maria de la Vega Juanita Bonita Chiquita Banana Eufamia y Nuestra Senora de la Virgin de Guadalupe developed from a tropical disturbance today but we’re out of time folks so look wast and hope for the best.”
