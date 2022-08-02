Playing the hurricane name game

Doc Blakely

Hurricane season is here again.

They say a hurricane is like a redneck divorce, because either way somebody is going to lose a double wide. Divorce or not, within the last few years we’ve had to get politically correct and name hurricanes with alternating male and female names. I never have gotten it straight but it’s something like Abby, Bert, Cecelia, Doug, etc.

