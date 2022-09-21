At one of the memorable chamber banquets years ago, we honored several special people. I distinctly remember one of those individuals to be the late Lloyd Shoppa.
He was so honored by this tribute and realized, after receiving the honor, his family might not know how they came to be. He decided to write an autobiography, realizing the importance of his own family needing to know their family history.
In his book, “My Life Story,” he tells his life story. Beginning with is birth and childhood on the Colorado River to becoming the President of Bell Helicopter in Fort Worth. I remember the day Lloyd came to me and said, “Billie, how would your chamber board like to visit Bell Helicopter?” I was excited to share the new adventure with the board, and they agreed to go. So, we chartered a bus to take us to their headquarters in Fort Worth.
There, we heard the history of the making of these strange looking machines that we have now a part of our daily transportation. After a delightful lunch, we were invited on a tour to see the runways located on the company property. A variety of helicopters were already out on display.
We were each asked to choose a helicopter of which to take a personal ride on. The rest of the afternoon was spent taking individual tours on various styles of Bell helicopters and did we ever enjoy this unique opportunity!
I personally chose to ride in the one that was usually used for the media press. As we rose quickly, up into the sky, all I could see were little square plats of ground down below. At one point, the captain asked if I would like to see the home of the infamous Dallas Cowboys. Minutes later, and to my surprise, I found myself hovering over the turf of, none other than, the AT&T Stadium in Arlington., home of the Dallas Cowboys football team.
One of the reasons I tell you about this special individual is because I recently read his autobiography again and found it so interesting. This book meant so much when it was given to me, and it is special today because I remember Lloyd as being an individual who had a strong work ethic, and cared deeply for his family and this community.
I have enjoyed owning this book, but feel like it will serve a greater purpose to be available to others who haven’t yet had the opportunity to read Lloyd’s story. We are currently looking for a new home for this book, and will let you know where you can find the copy to read for yourself.
What we would like is for all of you to sit down and write your own story because everyone has a story to tell. We have so many wonderful citizens in this community who have not yet taken the time to write down your story.
So, don’t be lazy about this because your family members need to know who you are, where you came from and how they came to be. Don’t let the lack of interest in your own family history hinder you from documenting your family’s story because your story is just as important as the rest, and this is how history gets written.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.