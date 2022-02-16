It’s winter and we hope everyone has prepared for the cold.
Our tender plants should be covered, or taken inside when the temperature drops below freezing. Thanks to last year’s freeze, we have all seen what happens when our household pipes don’t receive proper attention. The repair costs can reach into the thousands!
While so many things deserve our attention during this time of year, we are most concerned for our dogs being protected because, between the two of us writing this article, we have four of them. All four dogs are smaller breeds. They are members of our families, and in cold weather they must be taken care of accordingly. This goes for cats, too!
We understand that not everyone can keep their animals inside during extreme weather conditions, so here are a few ways to keep them comfortable if they must stay out in the cold. One suggestion is to put out bedding in an area away from the wind. Bedding can consist of old blankets, towels, pillows, etc. Also, heat lamps are very inexpensive and can be purchased at any local feed store, or Walmart. Usually, these lamps come with a clamp attached to it which allows it to be hung, a foot or two, away from the bedding to provide warmth.
My 15-year-old dog, Hsu Ling, has worn sweaters during the winter every year of her life. This year, she balked and refused to let anyone put a sweater on her, even though she is currently with shorter hair than usual. During one of our recent cold spells, Phyllis Sliva came by to visit. She picked up Hsu Ling’s sweater and put it on her with ease. The sweater she wore was her Valentine’s sweater from years past. We think maybe she was holding out until someone finally offered her that particular one to wear.
Speaking of animals that are kept outdoors, did you know that there is now a law that prohibits dogs from being chained outside? The following information was taken from the City of Wharton Facebook page regarding the new law:
“It will soon be illegal for Texas dog owners to chain up their pets outside.
Under the new law, which went into effect on Jan. 18, owners will be barred from tying up their dogs outside with chains or weighed-down restraints. The length of an outdoor restraint must be 10 feet long or five times the dog’s length from nose to tail.
Owners will not be allowed to leave a dog outside and unattended while restrained unless the owner gives the dog access to adequate shelter, shade from direct sunlight, drinkable water, and proper protection from inclement weather.
The new law also eliminates a rule that currently prevents law enforcement from intervening in a situation regarding a dog in illegal conditions for 24 hours.
Violators of the law will face a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $500. Repeat offenders could face a Class B misdemeanor. (Credit to People.com for the above news report.)
If you have chosen to have a pet, it means that you have accepted the responsibility of care for that animal. Let’s be mindful of their needs, especially during the remaining winter season. Just remember, if you’re cold they are, too!
