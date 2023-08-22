In my opinion the Democrat’s indictments of Trump have opened-up a huge can of worms in our justice system. They have declared it illegal for Trump to voice his concern that the 2020 election was rigged. But it was fine for Gore, Clinton, Carter and Abrahams to contest elections. In my opinion the Republicans should indict these Dems on the same charges they indicted Trump on. Biden’s DOJ is the most corrupt in our history. The Dems have mounted an assault on our freedom of speech and religion.
In my opinion the Dems have NO solutions that benefit America. We were energy independent when Biden took office. Instead of working on solutions, Biden has spent over 40% of his time in office on vacation. The Biden administration has declared parents that voice their concerns at school board meetings to be domestic terrorists. They have allowed men to take over women’s sports. Their radical policies have allowed criminals to take over our major cities. They put mandates in place for an unproven vaccine that didn’t work which cost citizens their jobs and got military people discharged. When Biden took office inflation was at 2%, gas was $2.40 gallon it’s now headed to $4.00 and groceries have risen 20%. They completely embarrassed America with the evacuation of Afghanistan. We have sent Ukraine over $80 billion while they are only sending Hawaii $2 million after the fires. New York City is getting $400 million to help bus illegal aliens out of town. Cartel members have now been spotted on the American side of the border armed with military gear helping illegals enter our country. Any sane person would call this an invasion. Biden says “I don’t care who you are.” Come on in!!!
