I have been writing articles for the Wharton Journal-Spectator since 1976 that reveal interesting events that happened in Wharton County. Most of my material comes from newspapers on microfilm at the Wharton County Junior College library; others from stories people tell me. My last article on the History of the Colorado River has prompted several subscribers to thank me for the 20-minute shootout details which solved some of what actually happened that day.
William Loocke told me how that story brought back memories of his childhood and that of Donald Loocke. With their permission, I am passing on those memories as they tell the rest of the story:
Great article in the paper today about The Raft. Below are some comment made by my grandpa Edmund Persky about The Raft at Magnet. I have seen the old dredge works in the river near the county line. It was one of my dad’s favorite catfish fishing spots. I have a photo of my mom and uncle Preston fishing from the logs in the middle of the raft. Mom said the raft crew had a camp at the end of Hollywood Road on the Magnet side of the River.
Grandpa Persky told of going down to the river when the last part of The Raft was being dynamited. The crew had not been allowing people around them while blasting logs. But they did let them in the river to collect large catfish stunned by the blasting. The Magnet folks held a big catfish dinner for all of the crew.
Dad showed me once where the dredge boat was pulled up on the west bank, near a sandbar down past Dr. Neal’s ranch, I recall. He called it Dredgeboat Bend. There were pieces of rusty iron in the dirt but nothing else left. He said they had taken the engines and equipment off of it as once The Raft was gone the water was too low to float the dredge back down stream.
Saw some pictures at Matagorda once of the bay shoreline. No land and east /west bay were one bay. In the Johnny Shringo cowboy book, he talks of sailing from Indianola to Matagorda across the bay to sell watermelons he grew out on Matagorda Island.”
