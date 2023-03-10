Dear editor, 

I have been writing articles for the Wharton Journal-Spectator since 1976 that reveal interesting events that happened in Wharton County. Most of my material comes from newspapers on microfilm at the Wharton County Junior College library; others from stories people tell me. My last article on the History of the Colorado River has prompted several subscribers to thank me for the 20-minute shootout details which solved some of what actually happened that day.

