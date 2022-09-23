Dear Editor,
My comment is about the pay raise the judge and commissioners gave themselves. In my opinion the $8,000 raise they first got was more than enough. But they got greedy and reached into the cookie jar and came up with another raise.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to the Wharton Journal-Spectator online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Online Access
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|One Month Online Access
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Six Months Online Access
|$31.00
|for 180 days
|Two Years Online Access
|$87.00
|for 730 days
|One Yr Online Access
|$48.00
|for 365 days
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the Wharton Journal Spectator.
Dear Editor,
My comment is about the pay raise the judge and commissioners gave themselves. In my opinion the $8,000 raise they first got was more than enough. But they got greedy and reached into the cookie jar and came up with another raise.
It seems like something the Democrats would do. The extra $200,000 they found could have been used in other areas. I’m not against anyone getting a pay raise but it’s a little much. The judge comparing his salary to others is troubling. We’re not comparing apples to apples. While the jobs are similar they’re different. You guys should be thankful and grateful you have a job and get a pay raise. Instead you’re whining and crying when things don’t go your way. I lost a little bit of trust and faith in you guys.
A few days ago, a lady called the KULP Trading Post asking if anyone had a free bicycle she could have so she could go back and forth to work. How would you like that kind of problem? There are many people just barely making it. Most of them don’t ever get a pay raise and if they do it is small. They have to make do with what they get. They worry about putting food on the table.
I’m a 75-year-old man and who gets a small social security check. There are a lot of things I need. Some are basic daily things that most people take for granted. I’m afraid a lot of the poor and elderly won’t make it this winter. With the price of electricity and gas to heat the home they might not be able to afford it.
So, I hope the judge and commissioners are satisfied for a while. If not, we might have to get some baby items – if you know what I mean, or include it in the budget to have when something comes up again.
Johnnie Jochec
East Bernard
P.S. If I got your salary I would think I’m in heaven.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.