A month or so ago, in an exchange with a friend who is best described as, very, very, conservative, perhaps libertarian, I mused, “You MAGAt’s keep screaming make America great again.” Just to point out a few facts. The United States is the world’s largest economy. The US has the world’s most powerful military. With $106 trillion, the US has 40% of the world’s total wealth. We are the world’s reserve currency. We lead in arms exports. We dominate medical research. We are the world’s largest petroleum producer.
Pease, tell me, just exactly who is going to decide, what criteria are going to be used, and when it will be determined that America is once again great?
I spend a lot of time reading the news and get many politically oriented emails and newsletters, from both sides of the political spectrum, and it is impossible to ignore all the hate, racism, misogyny, and anti-science rhetoric that pervades the right wing. From what I read, I’m guessing that there is a faction of the population that won’t be satisfied until Blacks are back on plantations and housekeeping for whites, Mexicans are picking produce, Mom is “stay at home,” and Dad’s word is law.
I am puzzled how the people I know of a conservative, right-wing persuasion who are also friends and acquaintances that I enjoy visiting can continue to allow this faction to represent the Republican Party. Do they really believe that spreading hate and division is going to make America great again?
I haven’t heard back from my friend either.
