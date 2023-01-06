Dear editor,

A month or so ago, in an exchange with a friend who is best described as, very, very, conservative, perhaps libertarian, I mused, “You MAGAt’s keep screaming make America great again.” Just to point out a few facts. The United States is the world’s largest economy. The US has the world’s most powerful military. With $106 trillion, the US has 40% of the world’s total wealth. We are the world’s reserve currency. We lead in arms exports. We dominate medical research. We are the world’s largest petroleum producer.

