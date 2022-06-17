Dear editor,
I just read (Joe Southern’s) column about the Uvalde aftermath, and I must say I think you did an excellent job of bypassing the rhetoric and political finger-pointing. You went straight to the heart of the matter, and I respect your courage in doing so. Proclaiming faith and traditional values in today’s culture is akin to painting a target on your back, yet you did so anyway. That’s a bold move, and I was very impressed by it.
Our issues in society are indeed a result of our collective secular viewpoint and our elevation of self above everything else, especially God. There has been a steady crumbling of society for decades, and it seems that more recently that slippage has given way to an overwhelming avalanche. I fear for the future as I think of my kids, wondering what kind of society (if any) will remain by the time they reach my age.
I pray diligently that God steps in and works his plan, whatever that plan may be. Restoration, renewal, or collapse – any of these are possible. As long as I remember that he is at the helm, I can rest in the fact that it all will work out fine in the end.
Thanks again for your courage. That was a message we all need to hear.
God’s blessings,
Benjamin Sharp
Wharton
