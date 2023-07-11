In my opinion the administration currently in charge of America has to be the most incompetent and unethical administration in our history. First they leave $80 billion dollars of military equipment in Afghanistan for our enemies. Next they allow Chinese spy balloons to travel all across America. Then Biden has a “gay pride” party at the White House and the guests are running around topless. Then cocaine is found in the White House and no one knows how it got there or who brought it? And this administration is in charge of protecting America? But they had no problem identifying people that entered the Capitol on January 6.
Our school kids are being brainwashed with racism and transgender idiotology. We have a Supreme Court justice that doesn’t know what a woman is. Our military is using transgender females in their recruiting ads. No wonder recruitment is at an all-time low. Middle school kids are told to read books such as “gender queer” and “white fragility” for summer reading. What parent is OK with this? I wonder how many graduating seniors could pass the same civics exam that people applying for citizenship have to pass?
