Dear editor,
Here ya go!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to the Wharton Journal-Spectator online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Online Access
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|One Month Online Access
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Six Months Online Access
|$31.00
|for 180 days
|Two Years Online Access
|$87.00
|for 730 days
|One Yr Online Access
|$48.00
|for 365 days
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the Wharton Journal Spectator.
Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mostly clear late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mostly clear late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: June 6, 2023 @ 7:29 pm
Dear editor,
Here ya go!
Well, for starters, more people are working than at any time in American history. And then there is the fact that in two years, companies have announced nearly $300 billion in manufacturing investments in the United States.
Also, The American Rescue Plan funded our successful vaccination campaign, safely re-opened schools for in-person learning, helped 200,000 child care providers keep their doors open, and delivered relief to American families.
As a veteran, I appreciate the fact that President Biden signed into law the PACT Act – the most significant expansion of benefits and services for toxic exposed veterans in more than 30 years. This law also enables the Department of Veterans Affairs to move more quickly in the future to determine if illnesses are related to military service, and it offers critical support to survivors who were harmed by exposures. And the law authorized 31 new clinical sites and provides the VA several tools and resources to ensure effective implementation of the law.
As a registered nurse, I appreciate the fact that right now, four out of five people who sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act can find health care coverage for $10 a month or less and millions of Americans on Obamacare are saving an average of $800 a year.
Since he took office, there has been a combined 50 percent increase in enrollment in states that use HealthCare.gov and the nation’s uninsured rate is historically low at 8 percent. Over 16 million Americans signed up for quality, affordable health coverage, the highest number ever produced in an open enrollment period.
Going further, there have been nearly 11 million jobs created since 2021, a 3.5% unemployment rate – the lowest in 50 years and fully vaccinated 79% of American adults against COVID-19. And that’s just for starters.
Ernest Ondrias
Wharton
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.