Editor’s Note: The Wharton Journal-Spectator will miss the miscellaney of Doc Blakely as he is retired from column writing for us, but we hope this column from 06-04-08 will bring back memories for you.
Today, dear readers, we will have a meaningful history lesson.
Years ago, back before amplifiers, like back before electricity – like really long ago – people didn’t have TV or radio or couches to make them couch potatoes. Neither did they have Dan Quail to not know how to spell any kind of meaningful vegetable, so they turned to evil pursuits like dancing.
This was invented about the same time as many Protestant denominations (you know who you are) and neither one liked the other very much.
The problem was that dancing was a sin for obvious reasons. Men were having fun holding women up close, and women resisted five or three times, but finally tolerated, at least, the new ritual. Right there in public mind you – swinging and swaying and rolling their eyes around as they slid their feet across the floor, sometimes in unison. Corn meal was used to make the floor slick.
Then somebody left some corn meal in a bucket under a leak in the roof after a rain. The juice from that created a fermented mash that turned sour. Sour mash was born. This was a time when many other miracles were unexplained.
Many clergy declared this the “devil’s brew” and refused to drink it in public or during daylight hours.
So before anyone ever thought of gasohol to get their cars drunk, they had all this sour mash from all the miracles that were happening deep in the woods by holy men who shunned publicity and drove very fast cars that ran on gasoline.
But they knew that they could cut the gasoline with ten percent sour mash and the emissions were so low that there was no global warming.
These holy men were also patriotic, so patriotism was born, don’t you see.
So the patriotic holy men were approached by clandestine agents and asked to provide samples for distribution in handy samplers of 55 gallon drums.
The Secret Service was born. The drums were set on a couple of saw horses and a reasonable sample was sold to attendees who danced and got about 12 miles to the gallon. They would dance all night or until their spirit was diminished.
The music usually came from a single fiddle player; no married ones were allowed out late at night.
He – always a man – sometimes a woman with just a hint of a moustache, stood in a doorway so that the music could be heard in two rooms. The rugs were pulled back and moves were made that would put Dancing with the Stars to shame.
They would do the Rumba, two-step, Paso Double, waltz, jitterbug, Tango, and, when the floor got really slick, break dancing was born.
For that reason some clergy investigated and found it to be a harmless artistic pastime (you know who you are) while others said it was the work of the devil. People were consuming the devil’s brew and a fiddler was playing the devil’s box.
But out of this humble beginning came two brothers who are famous today, Charlie Daniels and his brother Jack.
Doc Blakely is a humorist and motivational speaker who resides in Wharton.
