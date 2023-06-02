Dear editor,
As a longtime subscriber to the Wharton Journal-Spectator I would like to let you know that I am disappointed that you no longer report on the Police Blotter, In Custody and on the Grand Jury activity. You also do not report on the births in the community. This was “base” content of the newspaper for decades and now you have dropped it. The website has links to some of this but it is way out of date. The police, jail and court information must be readily available. I bet if you took a poll of your subscribers you would find that they would vote to add this coverage back.
