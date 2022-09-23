Chamber welcomes new board members

Kristi Kocian, owner of Custom Creations, will begin Oct. 1 serving as board chair of the Wharton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture.
Kristi Kocian, owner of Custom Creations, will begin Oct. 1 serving as board chair of the Wharton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture.
Four new members will join the board also on Oct. 1.
Kocian replaces Chad Faucett of Edward Jones, completing his two-year term as chair.
The four nominees are: Kristina Crouch, Branded Bliss Western Wear; Betty Vick, the Plaza Theatre; Joe Freudenberger, OakBend Medical Center; and, Lizzy Rodriguez, Holiday Inn Express & Suites.
Those four will replace board members completing their three-year terms: Richard Lockley, Wharton Feed & Supply; Debra Evans, the First State Bank; David Tripulas DDS; and Lacy Border, Flowers It Is.
Also, here’s a reminder of upcoming chamber events.
Oxygen Orchard is a new member and will have a chamber ribbon cutting at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. Located at 1113 N. Fulton St., Oxygen Orchard makes oxygen-infused water purification products.
The chamber’s Fifth Annual Party Under the Bridge will be Thursday, Oct. 20. It is sponsored by Paul and Cindy Webb and will be from 5-8 p.m. at Dinosaur Park.
The 42nd Annual Wharton Chamber Christmas Holiday Parade will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22. Chairman Jeff Rainer’s committee is putting together all the plans now and glad to announce the theme: “Santa’s Workshop.”
Everything takes a team, and we thank you all.
