Dear editor,
In my opinion instead of focusing on America’s current problems, Democrats have put all their attention on the events of Jan. 6 and abortion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to the Wharton Journal-Spectator online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Online Access
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|One Month Online Access
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Six Months Online Access
|$31.00
|for 180 days
|Two Years Online Access
|$87.00
|for 730 days
|One Yr Online Access
|$48.00
|for 365 days
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the Wharton Journal Spectator.
Dear editor,
In my opinion instead of focusing on America’s current problems, Democrats have put all their attention on the events of Jan. 6 and abortion.
Many citizens that only just happened to be at the capitol on Jan. 6 have yet to be charged with a crime but are still in jail. The only person killed that day was an unarmed protester that was shot by Capitol police.
The Dems are upset about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade. This didn’t ban abortion. It made individual states have the decision on whether they want to allow abortions or not.
When Trump left office, gas was $1.88 per gallon in Wharton county. Look at current prices. It now cost nearly twice as much to feed your family under Biden’s leadership. Our supply chain on everyday goods is broken, military weapons are at dangerous levels, Biden has drained America’s strategic oil reserve to a 40-year low, it’s no longer safe to travel around the country and our southern border is in chaos.
Illegal aliens are treated better than American citizens. Illegals in New York are now given a place to live which is air-conditioned, has game rooms, big screen TVs, has 24/7 food service, even a popcorn machine, private security, and all supplied free. And the American taxpayer is paying for all of this while also sending $60 billion taxpayer dollars to Ukraine.
If you call 911 for help, Democrats now want to send an unarmed social worker instead of police. That should work out well if you are being assaulted.
Another Dem said we need more abortions because there is a diaper shortage. What kind of Kool-Aid did these people drink?
The Dems so far with their $1 trillion so-called infrastructure bill that they passed have only partially completed a heated sidewalk in New Hampshire.
I apologize if I’m looking at this all wrong, but I just can’t see the advantage in voting for a Democrat when they’ve done this much damage to America and they have no solutions to fix the problems they originally created.
I’ll have to agree, the Democrats are the “party of we” but it’s “we the people in power” not we the people of America. Choose wisely when you vote.
Earl Yackel
Wharton
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.