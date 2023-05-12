I did it because I could

When I first arrived at the Wharton Journal-Spectator and the East Bernard Express, I came with the expectation that I would finish my journalism career here.
I just didn’t expect it to end so quickly. I thought I’d be here for years, not 18 months. As the saying goes, if you want to make God laugh, try telling him your plans.
On Friday, May 12, I ended my journalism career after 36 years (42 if you count my years on my high school and college newspapers). It’s hard to do, but I make this move of my own volition before the decision is made for me.
It’s no secret that newspapers are struggling. I’ve been playing “Survivor: Newspaper Edition” for many years as I’ve gone through closures, layoffs, and job hopping without really getting ahead. Although it’s never been about the money, I can’t help but think that I’m making about the same income now as I was in 2002.
What I am keenly grateful for is the amazing life this career has given me. It’s been surreal and I’ve had opportunities and access that most people can’t fathom. That’s the part that is hard to let go. It’s the part that has kept me going when the money certainly wasn’t worth it.
Every day on this job is different. I continually meet interesting people with compelling stories to tell. Most of my time is wrapped up at the community level, reporting on local governments, civic organizations, law enforcement, and various community movers and shakers.
What has really fueled my ego and my motivation to keep going are all the side gigs I’ve done in the name of journalism. They are the things I’ve done not because I had to but because I wanted to. I did them because I could and nobody told me no.
They include things like covering concerts and plays, taking media flights in all kinds of aircraft from ultralights and hot air balloons to micro jets and vintage airplanes, photographing a space shuttle launch, going skydiving, covering rodeos, fairs, festivals, political gatherings, book signings, and photographing professional sports.
The other day Sandy and I were talking about a question on Facebook asking who is the most famous person you’ve ever met. That was tough to answer because fame is subjective. I have met hundreds of famous people. How famous depends on your perception of fame.
To me, the most famous person I’ve interviewed is Buzz Aldrin, the second person to walk on the moon. I’ve met many other astronauts and even a few other moonwalkers. I’ve also met former President George H.W. Bush, Garth Brooks, Micky Dolenz of the Monkees, numerous actors and actresses, scores of professional athletes, and countless federal, state, and local politicians.
And then there is a question of how do you define “meet.” I have photographed many more celebrities and other notables than I have actually had a conversation with, and there have been many famous people I’ve interviewed over the phone without actually seeing them in person.
Many people in the Houston area know me as a photographer who wears a cowboy hat on the sidelines of sporting events. One of the highlights of my career has been as a credentialed photographer with the Houston Texans, Houston Astros, Houston SaberCats, and the Sugar Land Skeeters (now Space Cowboys). I love football and prowling the sidelines of Texans games since 2016 has been one of my biggest thrills. Photographing the Astros in the 2019 World Series was a pinnacle moment.
Aside from all these major highlights, some of the most meaningful work I’ve done has helped draw attention and funding for various causes, be them medical, social, or educational. There has been no way to keep tabs, but I estimate my stories have helped raise well over $2 million for various causes, and that’s probably a conservative estimate.
I enjoy helping people, and sometimes telling their stories in the paper is the best thing I can do for them. That’s where the real power of the press comes to play. You can’t put a price on a story that touches people in way to get them to respond with their dollars and acts of service. The ability to change lives for the better is a powerful thing and it’s something journalists do every day.
I can’t go without expressing my heartfelt gratitude to more people than I can name here. The crew at the El Campo Leader-News has been fantastic. Thanks to former publisher Bill Wallace for hiring me. Thanks to my co-workers here who have been so encouraging and supportive. Thank you to all the columnists and correspondents who help fill our pages with pertinent information (with a special nod to the guys and gals who help with football in the fall). Huge thanks go to all the community movers, shakers, and leaders who so warmly welcomed me and helped make covering this community a real joy. Mostly I want to thank the readers, because without you this job is meaningless.
So, as I wind this down, you may be wondering what’s next for me. Sandy and I are moving to the Bryan/College Station area where we bought a few acres and will return to our childhood lives as hobby farmers. I’m still seeking full-time employment and have some solid leads in the area, but not with newspapers. It is with a heavy heart that I leave you now, but know that I go with you in my heart and my best wishes for love, health, and prosperity.
Joe Southern is no longer the managing editor of the Wharton Journal-Spectator and the East Bernard Express. You can email his replacement at news@journal-spectator.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.