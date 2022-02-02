Since many of you have called, or sent texts, about the beginning of Nan Ya article, written two weeks ago, let’s do one more.
The best kept secret in Wharton County is Dorian Tool, International. Let me tell you a little history about this wonderful company.
One day in 1985, a man came into the Wharton Chamber of Commerce and introduced himself as Enrico Giannetti, the owner of Dorian Tool. He came into the office, speaking mostly in Italian. It was difficult to understand, but he let me know that he had been to all of the banks in Wharton and no one would give him a loan. At the time, he was already making tools at his present location which consisted of a doublewide trailer. Enrico knew he couldn’t make the business grow without money, and more space.
That year, Gov. George Bush had a program where grants were awarded to start-up businesses throughout the state. So, me and my new friend went to Austin and presented our need to grow this business. Fortunately, we were able to get $250,000!
Once we received the approval from Austin, we were able to find a banker in Sugar Land who was willing to gamble on the new company’s future, and provided a loan to Enrico. Enrico has always offered jobs with excellent pay, but one problem, at the time, was finding qualified employees and engineers with experience to create the technology that set the standards in the industry.
Over the years, I have gone to his office many, many times. The front of the building was always vacant, and many times, I would wonder around until I found Enrico. Most of the time, he could be found with his engineers in the machine shop. Instead of being the typical kind of president in a business suit, he was the kind of president who had his sleeves rolled up and was heavily involved in all aspects of the tool design process.
With Enrico’s strong leadership, the company has not only used the latest technology to build quality tools, he has designed and patented much of the company’s machinery used by machine industries, large and small, around the world.
Since that first meeting with Enrico, he has grown the business located on Wharton County. However, people still ask me today, where is Dorian Tool located? The company has sales representatives located worldwide, but its headquarters is located in Hungerford, just off of U.S. Highway 59.
Throughout the years, Dorian Tool has also been extremely generous to our community by donating to many of the local organizations, in an effort to help Wharton grow and prosper.
One day, during one of the early calls I received from Enrico, I remember him saying, “I want to be like an American company. I want to have a board of directors. What does it take to form a board?” I explained that a board is a group of people who share a particular interest in one, or more, aspects of the business, and provide oversight to the president to help the business grow. I suggested members could be made up of bankers, lawyers, CPA’s and maybe other, strong business leaders. At the time, I suggested Sylvan Miori and Larry Wadler, who then became two of the original board members. A few days later, Enrico called and said he would also like me to sit on the board. I told him, “Enrico, I know nothing about machine shops.” He didn’t take no for an answer, and after serving for many, many years, I can personally say I’ve learned a lot and enjoyed every minute of it. About a decade ago, Enrico surprised all of the board members with a trip to Italy to visit his hometown. We also visited Pompei, and did a boat tour of the beautiful Amalfi Coast.
Dorian Tool, International is so important to the Wharton community and unfortunately, many don’t know much about them. But folks, we need to know our taxpayers because growth comes from forming relationships and working alongside the businesses that give back to us. So, today we solute one of the long-standing companies in our community, Dorian Tool, International, and its dedicated owner and founder, Mr. Enrico Giannetti.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.