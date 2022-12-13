The time has come to walk it off

Chuck Norris

From Little League to the big leagues, from Pop Warner to the pros, when an athlete has a minor tweak or injury, or is frustrated or dejected, common advice is for them to “walk it off.”

Says the website Writing Explained, the idea that the physical act of walking can be a tonic in alleviating minor physical or emotional pain has been go-to advice not just in athletics but in life in general, dating back to at least the 1800s. People also turn to this expression to remind someone that the subject of a complaint, whatever it might be, is not all that serious.

