Dr. Wallace:
My older brother does pretty well at most things in life, but whenever he fails or comes up short somehow, he blames someone or something else.
He has of course used the weather, faulty automobiles, irresponsible friends and lousy teachers to excuse many things over the years. Since he’s 17 and I’m 13, I usually have just rolled my eyes and stayed quiet when I’ve heard his conversations with our parents about something he or they are upset about. This has gone on for years, and I’ve stayed out of it.
But lately he’s been having trouble in school, and he had to take summer school this year to repeat a class he failed during the last school year. And guess what? He’s blaming me for this! He told my parents that I’m always going into his room to talk sports with him or that I always interrupt him when he’s trying to study.
This is not true! Yes, once or twice I asked him a sports question or two, but each time he was getting dressed to go out with his friends. I remember him combing his hair and picking out what shoes and shirt he wanted to wear while we were “talking sports.”
Should I just let this go, or should I tell my parents that I have never interrupted his studies? I didn’t really care before about his nonsense, but now it’s impacting me.
– A Younger Brother Falsely Accused, via email
A Younger Brother Falsely Accused:
I would not make a big deal about telling your parents in the sense of making a dramatic plea of innocence and pleading with them to believe you over him.
Instead, at a quiet time when he is not around, simply sidle up to your parents and say, “I know you already likely know this, but for the record I have never once interrupted my brother’s studies or distracted him in any way with sports discussions. They were held only a few times and he absolutely was not studying at the time.”
And then let it go. Your parents are sure to know that he’s an “excuse machine,” and mentioning your name being drawn into his nonsense in a low-key and casual way is sure to be received with a minimum of blowback to you.
I’m Even Lost Now In Summer School!
Dr. Wallace:
I’m in summer school right now because I am very weak in mathematics and my parents, especially my father, thought it would be a good idea for me to take one hard math class this summer with no other classes to distract me.
But the reality is, I’m still struggling! Math seems like a foreign language to me, and I really fall behind fast in math classes, even this one. Is there anything I can do? I’m afraid my parents will be really mad at me if I fail a summer math class with no other classes to study for as an excuse.
-- Flummoxed by Math, via email
Flummoxed My Math:
The first thing you should do is let your summer school math teacher know that you are quickly falling behind. Perhaps this teacher can meet with your parents to help you put a new plan in place.
You might need a one-on-one tutor to help you with this particular subject. And taking a mathematics aptitude test might help everyone involved to understand your current baseline in this area of study.
Once a realistic plan is in place, then it’s up to you to do the hard work to try your best to absorb the information the best you can. Be sure to take your time and ask as many questions as you need to along the way. Not asking a question once you’re lost only leads to digging a deeper hole of knowledge to have to climb back out of at some point. Hang in there and hit this issue head on with your teacher and your parents. Involving everyone at once will be the best way to get you the resources you need to be able to pass this class.
Dr. Robert Wallace welcomes questions from readers. Although he is unable to reply to all of them individually, he will answer as many as possible in this column. Email him at rwallace@thegreatestgift.com.
