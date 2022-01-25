I once shared a friendship with a legendary dog, along with several thousand other students at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville.
During my tenure there this stray dog appeared. He adopted the university and somehow students validated the arrangement. When he got hungry he barked at the door of the cafeteria. Sometimes he slept in flower beds, but he had shelter waiting at dorms, frat houses, and even the president’s home. However, he refused to be any one person’s dog. One front leg was withered and drawn up, probably from a car hit-and-run, and frozen in that position. Somebody jokingly called him "Tripod,” the name stuck, and a legend began.
I was there in the first year or two of his reign. Tripod would hobble into a classroom and plop down wherever he wished. Dr. Harmon Lowman, the president, lovingly known as “The Great White Father” gave orders that Tripod was a sacred guest for life. He attended every football game, track meet, debate, play, wherever there was a crowd on campus. He’d turn up his nose at a cute Poodle to attend a graduation exercise.
Every year we had a homecoming parade and Tripod just showed up. Somebody put him on a float and he was a big hit, the ritual repeated annually. Nobody ever went to get him; he just knew when it was time. Home economics made him a little vest with Sam Houston on it and he wore it proudly to the end of the parade then waited until someone took it off, then he went to dinner, usually at a sorority or fraternity house.
Students took up a collection once and raised money to send him to the veterinary school at Texas A&M to see if his leg could be fixed but they said it was beyond repair. They offered to amputate it to make him more presentable but that was soundly rejected by his admirers who loved him just as he was; a good lesson for mankind.
Tripod lived out his life on the campus, some estimate he had to have been close to 20. I had long since graduated and enrolled at Mizzou for graduate study. I read that he died and they had the largest celebration of life ever held on campus. You can see his grave site and headstone on a lovely hill near the site of Old Main Building (which had tragically burned down).
Old Main had a huge auditorium and Tripod loved to attend the plays and hang out there. I visit his grave every time I'm on campus and often see flowers there some 50 years after his death, a fitting tribute to his great spirit.
Tripod is the only grave, man or beast, on university property. I'm so glad I had the chance to pat his head and look into those wise old eyes. An education is a wonderful thing for us old dogs.
