Three elderly women were extolling the virtues of their sons.
The first said, “My son is an architect and he has built buildings that can withstand earthquakes.” Another said, “My son is a lawyer and he has never lost a case.” The third smirked and bragged, “Well, my son is a doctor, a surgeon … and he’s never cut himself, not even once.”
Speaking of the medical profession, according to the TV shows there’s lots of hanky-panky going on at the emergency room in between gunshot wounds and motorcycle wreck victims. Some of the doctors have been giving the nurses mouth to mouth from month to month. At least that’s what it looks like on General Hospital.
She falls in love with him during an emergency appendectomy and they steal a few precious moments in the infectious diseases ward only to find that they were both adopted and are brother and sister so both have a sex change, a good cry and go to Haiti as crises counselors.
Some good always comes out of General Hospital though. Miracles occur that science cannot explain: good triumphs over Obamacare, the blind see, the dumb speak; even the dead come back to life about five minutes to quitting time.
There was a doctor in Houston I heard about that treated the Sultan of Saudi for an eye ailment. The Sultan arrived in his private 747 like he thought he was John Travolta, took over an entire floor of the hospital and caused quite a stir when he ordered Cabrito pizza delivered to him and his harem.
The eye operation was a success but the doctor didn’t know how much to charge. If he charged the regular $10,000 the Sultan might think the condition was not serious enough to have made the trip to America, yet he didn’t want to overcharge and damage international relations. A colleague suggested he call the Sultan’s lawyer in New York who handled his financial affairs.
The lawyer suggested he submit a blank invoice with the note “The Sultan can do no wrong” and let him decide what it was worth. He did. The Sultan sent a check for $250,000. A few days later the doctor received a blank invoice from the New York lawyer with a note that read, “The Surgeon can do no wrong.”
Finally, there is the case of Picabo Street, remember her? She was America’s daring darling in the downhill ski race events for the Winter Olympics a few years back. In a TV interview she was asked what she would do after the Olympics. She said she was studying to be a nurse. My friend Donnie Price was watching with his mother, a registered nurse, when she proclaimed “Why, there is no way she can work in ICU.” When asked why not she said, “In addition to wearing skis can you imagine her answering the phone with ‘Peek-a-boo, ICU, kin I help yew?”
