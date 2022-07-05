Many things shaped the Colorado River

(Editor’s note: This is the first part in a series on the history of Colorado River.)
The county and town of Wharton owe their origin to the Colorado River. If early settlers could have peered into the future, they would have chosen the banks of Peach Creek just a few miles east which was originally considered.
So, why was the east bank of the Colorado chosen to be the town of Wharton and serve as the county seat for Wharton County, and why do we want to know this? For same reason people research their genetic makeup to know if they are susceptible to certain inherited markers. To find out why Wharton is prone to flooding you must look to the conditions that created its problems.
In 1821, American colonists began to arrive in Texas to claim their “free” land in Austin’s Colony per arrangement made with Mexico who had claim to Texas following its break away from Spain in 1815. Those colonists could disembark along the shores that gave frontage to Austin’s Colony, but how to get to the interior where lay their land grants? Their best options were to travel upstream either up the Brazos or Colorado rivers as “highways.” (No roads existed, only trails created by Amerindians, or French and Spanish explorers.)
William Kincheloe was given two leagues, aka “sitios,” one on east bank [town of Wharton] and one on west bank [across river from Glen Flora]. Each league consisted of 4,428.4 acres. On June 19, 1822, Kincheloe and other colonists landed at mouth of Colorado which emptied into Matagorda Bay. This site would become a port – Matagorda. A water highway is key to settlement, but what made the Colorado River behave in ways to cause flooding, plus what other elements kept it from becoming a navigable system?
The Lower Colorado River region begins at the Balcones Fault and Escarpment which lies just north of Austin. This fault line is accepted as boundary between upland and lowland Texas. Lowland is identified as Gulf Coastal Plains ending at Gulf of Mexico.
This area was developed 65 million years ago known as Early Cenozoic Era. With the source of the river sending erosion materials downstream, the process created layer upon layer of silt, rocks, clay, etc., to create lagoons, deltas, barrier islands, and embayments. The late Cenozoic Era developed differently. This era was influenced by the Great Ice Age in North America, a period that caused sea level to shrink 300-450-feet over 3,000-year period. (River channels left behind during ice ages can still be detected under the gulf waters.)
The Colorado River has been subjected to more studies than other rivers in Texas due to the state capitol sitting on its banks; Austin needs Colorado water to survive. The studies began as early as the 1840s due to problems caused by The Raft.
The Raft, solid wall of logs, dead animal remains, debris, etc., was first documented in the late 1600s by Spanish explorers. There are two major “rafts,” both lie between Wharton and Bay City. The one nearer Wharton is larger and more compact. During the years it was in place, people and animals could walk atop the mass from one bank to the other without getting their feet wet. Due to the presence of the raft on the Colorado River, more early settlers chose their land grants along the Brazos River.
A smaller raft was located near Columbus. In 1836 Santa Anna’s soldiers used it to cross the Colorado on foot, cannons were strapped to lashed logs, and horses made to swim on their march to San Jacinto. The Wharton County Museum has several photos of men standing on the raft dressed in suits, ties, and hats as if on deck of the Titanic or on a leisurely stroll.
The raft had to be removed or ways found to go around it if the Colorado was to be a water highway from Matagorda to Austin. This became top priority for the six counties that lay between Matagorda Bay and City of Austin. (Wharton was created as a county December 1845.)
Meetings between representatives of the counties met in 1848. A study funded by Congress in 1849 estimated it would cost $30,000. However, the two bids to do the work was over and above the estimate; one bid $40,000; another bid $80,000.
This new series of articles will give readers insight to why the levee system is being built in town of Wharton. The Colorado River in Texas has been compared to the Nile River in Egypt due to its flooding and creating very fertile land. I will be using data found in surveys created by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, diaries, newspaper accounts, history books and articles, plus LCRA minutes and reports. When possible, I shall include photos and maps to give a visual account.
