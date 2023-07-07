We had a hot and a fun and successful 16th Annual Wharton Chamber Golf Tournament, and thanks to all who made it possible. It was on June 24 at the Wharton Country Club, which did a magnificent job of feeding us, watering us, and providing a fine course for our golfers.
We are grateful to our board members and other volunteers. And a big shout out to Linda King and Amanda Gonzales, the chamber staff, and to golfers and many sponsors.
Event Sponsors were: Constellation Energy, Nan Ya Plastics Corp. USA, Custom Creations, Wharton County Junior College, Acciona Energia, and Wharton Ford.
Flag Sponsors were: Kapeesh Marketing, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Wharton, Edward Jones — Chad Faucett, Wharton Economic Development Corp., Roberson Air Conditioning, Pekar’s Body Shop, David A. Tripulas DDS, Berkeley Eye Center/Dr. Keith Ermis, Alamont Veterinary Clinic,My Storehouse Mini Storage, Triple Oak Power, Sparklight, and Integrity Alliance Partners.
Hole Sponsors were: A2J Holdings/David Bowlin, Mid-Coast Title Co.,
GFL Environmental, Johnna Sheek CPA PLCC, Hinze’s Bar-B-Que/Hinze’s Country Kitchen, InsuranceNet, Paul Webb — Attorney At Law, Radio Shack/Select Imports, B&S Services, K Mana LLC, David A. Tripulas DDS, Stellar, Schulz Insurance Agency, Wharton Veterinary Clinic, and T-Mobile.
And Supporters of the Tournament were: Sandra Sanders, Debbie Folks/Wied Reality, East Wharton County Crime Stoppers, Kari Lutringer, Montgomery Gallery & Frame, Shannon and Amanda Srubar, V8 Ranch, David and Jan Schroeder, and the First State Bank.
We are now focusing on what’s coming next at the chamber, including the July 18 Lunch and Learn on Texas-Mexico trade. You can order luncheon tickets at whartonchamber.com/lunch-and-learn.
