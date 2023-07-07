We had a hot and a fun and successful 16th Annual Wharton Chamber Golf Tournament, and thanks to all who made it possible. It was on June 24 at the Wharton Country Club, which did a magnificent job of feeding us, watering us, and providing a fine course for our golfers.

We are grateful to our board members and other volunteers. And a big shout out to Linda King and Amanda Gonzales, the chamber staff, and to golfers and many sponsors.

