If you lived in Wharton in the early 1970s, you knew what you were going to do for your family’s weekend lunch plans.
On Saturdays, you could order a brisket from the newly established Hinze’s Bar-B-Que, and that would be the main course of your lunch on Sunday after church. Hinze’s Bar-B-Que was located in a small, red building near downtown off of Milam Street. They ended up moving the restaurant to the famous location on Highway 59 in 1973.
It was a family operation and staple in the community. Visitors called the chamber of commerce from as far south as Corpus Christi, and most of the time, they were wanting to know the exact location of the “restaurant with the big tree and pies with sky-high meringue.” We automatically knew the answer … Hinze’s!
Mrs. Rosemary Hinze was a lady with a mind full of innovation. She was strong minded, kind-hearted and had a work ethic like no other. She and I had a 45-year long friendship. One day, while visiting with Mrs. Hinze, I asked her if she used cool whip, or one of the newer products that had just come out, when making her meringue. She said, “Oh my goodness, no. Nothing makes a real meringue like plain, old egg whites.”
Tragically, a grease fire in 2014 took away the beautiful, unique barbecue place, and people from all over South Texas were devastated, especially our little community. However, that very night, Mike Hinze and his mom, Rosemary, promised they would reopen. They weren’t sure how, but they were determined and knew they couldn’t let down their Wharton and out of town friends.
Before too long, a new site was selected on Richmond Road in town. After it opened, I asked Mike what he thought about business at the new location. I remember him saying, “It’s much better than it was on the highway, and people continue to call and come in from all over still wanting our pecan-smoked Bar-B-Que and pies.”
Before we knew it, the business was growing again. It was growing so much, that they decided to re-open the building, once known as Diamond S Restaurant, along Milam Street and start another restaurant called Hinze’s Country Kitchen. One day, I was visiting with Mrs. Hinze at the new location and she asked me what I thought of their new place. She offered to show me the new kitchen which was state-of-the-art and remaindered me of a hotel commercial kitchen. There wasn’t anything artificial to cook within that kitchen, which explained why the food always tasted homemade. There were cartons of eggs, baskets of onions, potatoes, a section for pies, and there was no question that Rosemary was still in charge.
We had lots of fun over the years planning the meals for the annual chamber banquets, 22 of them to be exact. We were always trying to come up with something other than barbecue, rice and green beans and she was always full of ideas. At some point throughout those years, she came up with her stuffed mashed potato casserole which became a hit.
Rosemary Hinze was an incredible woman, and she will be missed by all of us. We are so very fortunate to have her son, Mike, grandson Jacob, along with other family members and a family of staff, who will continue to keep her traditions going strong.
Speaking of chamber banquets, the 103rd Wharton Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture Banquet is scheduled to take place next Tuesday, March 8, beginning at 6 p.m. This year, the theme is “Celebrating the Roaring ’20s in the 21st Century” and tickets are $35 each. The chamber will be honoring some very special people and business with the following awards: Lisa Freese - Educator of the Year, Roberson Air Conditioning - Business of the Year, and Debbie Folks - Community Service Award.
Let’s be sure to show our support of these wonder people who give so much to our Wharton community! We appreciate all of you!
