Each year, April is set aside as Military Child Appreciation Month.
This began in the mid 1980s when the Pentagon, and other support organizations and agencies, decided to use the month to recognize military children for their sacrifice and bravery on the home front.
Let me give you a personal story of reference. I personally knew of a young man who grew up in Wharton and was into everything such as football, band, Boy Scouts – you name it. He worked hard and after graduating from Wharton High School, he went on to Texas A&M University, joined the Corps of Cadets and played in the Aggie band.
He graduated from A&M as a lieutenant. I remember his grandad offering to pay for his grandson’s schooling as long as he followed his footsteps and attended A&M. This young man I am talking about is now a member of the United States Army, and is officially known as Col. William “Clint” Arnold. He is the son of Ronnie and Diane Arnold of Wharton, and the grandson of the late Richard Arnold, also of Wharton.
Arnold has served in many tours in foreign countries, including a long stay in Iraq. He married his beautiful wife, Robin, shortly after graduating from Texas A&M. Later on, they adopted two boys who are now about six or seven years old.
In the beginning years of marriage, Robin traveled to various countries as a military wife. Robin had a degree as a certified public accountant. So, she decided to teach classes to young spouses of military officers who were just getting out of school and joining their partners abroad. She told me these young spouses did not know how to take care of family financials, things as simple as writing a check. So, she decided she could make a positive impact by showing them basic accounting practices.
Since this is Military Child Appreciation Month, I’d like to share some of Robin’s words about this month as it relates to their own children, and what their children really go through on a daily basis.
Robin shared that living life as a military family is definitely an adventure as it revolves a lot around packing and unpacking, welcome home, and “see ya later,” hurrying up and waiting, “hellos” and “goodbyes.” We often forget the impact this has on children. In the seven years of having our boys, they have moved six times and are currently preparing for their seventh move.
The boys have never gone to the same school twice, with the exception of preschool. They have said “goodbye” to countless friends and have never lived closer than 10 hours to extended family. They have been through three deployments, countless TDY’s (temporary duty travel), and one TCS (temporary change of station).
But wait, there is more. They have also traveled this country more than most children their age. They have explored the nation’s Capital and played in the Oval Office. They have more honorary aunts, uncles and cousins scattered all over the world than we can count. They have crawled around in tanks, helicopters and HETS (heavy equipment transport systems) and Army locomotives. They have welcomed home thousands of our nation’s finest, and paid respect to many who we have lost.
To their civilian friends and family, they are resilient and strong. But, to their military family, they are nothing special, just a couple of ordinary “army brats.”
Presently, this beautiful family had their dad, the colonel, home for a few days while equipment was being loaded, and there was excitement in the air that came with is presence. But, once again, Col. William “Clint” Arnold had to join his Army troops and leave for duty, and there were tears. Goodbyes are never easy.
We share this story to help all of us remember our military children this month of April, and all year long. During this time, as we are hearing more and more of war through the media, we need to remember those families who have loved ones who are away protecting our home front, and especially the brave children of these soldiers. Make sure to give those kiddos an extra hug, and let them know we care.
